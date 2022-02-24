ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd backtracks on music announcement as Ukraine crisis escalates: ‘I pray for everyone’s safety’

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Weeknd has withdrawn plans for a major announcement after ill-timed tweets clashed with news of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine .

The “ Blinding Lights ” singer had been teasing the release of significant news to his social media followers for days.

Early on Thursday (24 February), the musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – tweeted “LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” implying that an update would follow soon after.

However, around the same time, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of Ukraine.

Soon after Putin’s speech, there were reports of explosions in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev.

Fans of the singer quickly took him to task for the tweet sent from his account.

“I mean, not the best timing,” one Twitter user replied, while another mocked his choice to send the message while other issues were taking place: “Bro tweeted this while WW3 going on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGMkI_0eNkYhp300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBw1I_0eNkYhp300

Two hours later, The Weeknd informed the public that the tweet was sent without his knowledge of the escalating situation in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” he told fans, before adding: “I pray for everyone’s safety.”

You can follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here .

