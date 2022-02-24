ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulating short-term lets could see rents ‘plateau’, says property expert

By Tom Eden
The Independent
 4 days ago

Plans to regulate short-term lets are already causing an “exodus” of landlords offering Airbnb-style rents and could see the price of rents plateau, a property manager has said.

Holyrood passed legislation last month that will require landlords to have a licence for short-term lets by July 2024 at the latest.

Edinburgh City Council also passed a policy that would mean landlords wanting to list properties that are not their usual home would need to apply for a “change of use” through their planning department, although this will need to be agreed by the Government.

Malcolm Pickard, a director at Tay Letting who manages more than 1,800 properties in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, said regulating the short-term rental sector is a “tipping point” for many landlords concerned that costs could rise.

Since the start of the year we’ve seen dozens of landlords come to us to inquire about switching from short-term lets to private rentals

Malcolm Pickard, Tay Letting

The policy is “likely to have a plateauing effect” on the price of rent as landlords shift from short to longer-term lets, Mr Pickard said.

In the wake of the decision in Edinburgh – home to a third of all short-term lets in Scotland – he said there has been an “an exodus from the short-term let market into the private rental sector” since the Covid-19 pandemic began when the market was virtually wiped out.

Mr Pickard continued: “Those who have toughed it out or returned to the short-term let market were probably hopeful of recovery, but if approved by the Scottish Government , this move from the city council will prove the tipping point for most.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve seen dozens of landlords come to us to inquire about switching from short-term lets to private rentals.

“One property owner, who lets out two of their three city centre properties on Airbnb , plans to move them all to private rental as it’s no longer worth it.

“Others have seen this move coming and decided short-term letting is no longer for them.

“The gross income from short-term lets is the big attraction for owners, but these new regulations are likely to mean tighter control around things such as gas and electrical safety certificates; short-term rental registration; water safety certificates; furniture and appliance checks; and more, and that all brings with it additional costs many will not be prepared to swallow.”

He added: “A continuation in the flow of traffic from short-term lets to the private rental sector which, of course, increases the supply of properties, is likely to have a plateauing effect on rents, which will be good for renters in the short term.

“We did, however, see this during and after the pandemic, but rental prices began to rise again as demand inevitably increased and I’d expect to see the same happen again.”

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the plans to require a change of use application on Wednesday, an outcome convener Neil Gardiner hailed as “great news for people across the city”.

A consultation on the plans found 85% of respondents are in favour of the control zone covering the whole council area.

The Scottish Government will now need to agree with the city council, which said the new rules would not block people from renting out rooms or their whole house while on holiday.

Mr Gardiner said: “If approved by Government, these new powers for Edinburgh will provide the clarity we need where planning permission is required for a change of use.

“Just now, if it’s reported to us that a property has changed its use without planning permission, our enforcement team has to look at each case individually.

“This is a very lengthy and time-consuming process.”

POLITICS
WORLD
Kristen Walters

National rent prices spike 18% leaving many renters out of options

Blacqbook/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you are one of the many renters whose rent is increasing dramatically this year, you are not alone. According to the latest Apartment List National Rent Report, the cost of rent has increased 18% in the last twelve months. That means, if your apartment lease is up soon, you should be prepared for your rent to go up.
Journal-News

Lebanon considers new rules to regulate local short-term/vacation rentals

City trying to balance neighborhood integrity with owners deciding how to use their property. Lebanon, like other cities in the region, is considering changes to how homes used for short-term and vacation rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo, are regulated. The city has a limited number of hotel and motel...
Vail Daily

Summit County Realtors worry short-term rental regulations will lead to fewer sales

As town and county governments regulate short-term rentals, some Summit County Realtors worry about what the future has in store. In November, the Breckenridge Town Council’s ordinance that established a cap of 2,200 non-exempt short-term rental licenses went into effect. The move effectively placed a moratorium on the addition of short-term rental properties in the town because that cap was already exceeded.
BBC

Evictions rise: 'I was quite upset, it was panic mode'

"I got an email to say she was serving us notice… I was quite upset, quite emotional, it was panic mode." Rachel, her partner and her adult daughter had lived in their rented home in east London since August 2019. But after struggling financially during the Covid pandemic, her...
Vice

The Uni Students Living in Cheap Hotels to 'Cheat' Landlords

Doing shots till you throw up behind an All Bar One. Late-night conversations about nothing in particular with new friends from Freshers. Struggling to stay awake in lecture halls that smell like armpit. We all know what university is supposed to be like – but does staying in a cheap hotel to cut costs make a difference?
TheConversationAU

Older women often rent in poverty – shared home equity could help some escape

Many older Australian women face insecure futures. Those who are single, divorced or widowed are much more likely to suffer poverty, housing stress and homelessness. Our new Grattan Institute proposal for a national shared equity scheme could help many escape that fate. Single women who rent rather than own their homes are at the greatest risk of poverty in retirement and are the fastest growing group of homeless Australians. They are financially vulnerable because they are more likely to have worked in low-wage jobs, are more likely to have worked part-time or casually, and are more likely to have taken long breaks...
BBC

More people in homelessness struggle after Covid, says charity

Homeless people are "struggling to cope with life" amid the cost of living crisis, a charity says. Homeless Project Scotland said the number of people rough sleeping or without a home in Glasgow is growing. Glasgow City Council said an increase in requests for help was linked to the social...
The Independent

