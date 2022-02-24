Ukraine invasion: Missile hits Ivano-Frankivsk airport amid Russian attack

A harrowing video appears to show a Russian missile hitting Ivano-Frankivsk airport in western Ukraine .

Smoke can be seen billowing from the building after the strike, which also created a large bang as the missile smashed into its target.

The footage surfaced shortly after Vladimir Putin ordered Russia ’s military to undertake a "special operation" in Ukraine, which has since been described as a "full-scale invasion".

In response, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law across the country, urging citizens to remain calm in the face of the attack.

