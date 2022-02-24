Hablando de Tequila: How Tequila Is Made

Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction into the wild of the tequila fish -- an endemic species saved from the brink of extinction. The fish, whose scientific name is Zoogoneticus Tequila, was rescued in the 1990s by US and British conservationists who kept it in aquariums and helped it return to its original habitat in the Teuchitlan river. Children in Teuchitlan, home to about 10,000 people, have been at the forefront of efforts to inform visitors not only about the importance of keeping their habitat clean, but also about the tequila fish. "The children are the ones who approach people on the river bank and tell them that in this river lives a little fish that is unique in the world... and that they participated in its reintroduction," said Consuelo Rivera, a 70-year-old retired teacher.

