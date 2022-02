Ephraim Asiata was shot at Hunter High School back on January 13th along with two of his teammates. Unfortunately, his two teammates did not make it. Tivani Lopati and Paul Tahi were shot and killed while Ephraim Asiata the son of former Vikings running back Matt Asiata was given a one percent chance of survival but he is defying the odds!

UTAH STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO