Florida Republicans Push Bill Ending Vaccination Requirement for Canadian, Mexican Truckers

By Kevin Derby
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KECxv_0eNkX3pZ00

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., introduced the “Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping (TRUCKERS) Act” this week.

The bill “would eliminate the proof of vaccination requirement for non-U.S. citizen commercial truck drivers traveling from Canada or Mexico who are seeking to temporarily enter the United States for business through a land port of entry.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is one of seven co-sponsors of Scott’s bill.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of America’s economy. My dad was a truck driver and I know firsthand how critical these men and women are to getting products flowing to American families and businesses again,” Scott said when he introduced the bill on Tuesday. “President Biden’s inflation and supply chain crises are devastating so many Americans, especially our poorest families like mine growing up. By pushing these ridiculous mandates, he is only making things worse. The government has no business pushing mandates on families and our hardworking businesses and my TRUCKERS Act will help stop this nonsense in its tracks. Joe Biden would be wise to take note of what’s happening in Canada and see that the top-down, ‘government controls all’ approach doesn’t work. I also urge Canada’s government to drop its ridiculous mandates on foreign drivers. I hope all of my colleagues will work with us to quickly pass this good and urgently needed bill.”

“The Biden administration’s decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers transporting goods to and from Americans makes zero sense,” Rubio said. “Our bill will put an end to this craziness, help relieve the ongoing supply chain crisis, and restore freedom for North American truckers.”

“Time and time again, Joe Biden has made catastrophic decisions that have hurt the American people,” Gimenez said. “By imposing an unnecessary vaccine mandate on truckers from Canada and Mexico conducting trade with the United States, Biden has further stifled our supply chains and made trade with our most important partners too costly. It is time for us to end this ridiculous vaccine mandate on truckers and begin taking steps to return America back to normal. Senator Rick Scott and I have been on the forefront of restoring our supply chains by reversing these disastrous decisions by the Biden administration. I am honored to work with him again on this issue.”

Scott’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Gimenez’s bill was sent to the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

Comments / 0

