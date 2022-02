In case you somehow missed it, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red yesterday announced that it would host a special "date" stream today, February 15th. Rumors have swirled over the past couple of months about what the next update for Cyberpunk 2077 could be, but we collectively do not have long until we all find out. Helpfully, there's plenty of evidence around that suggests exactly what will be announced, and we've gathered that together as well as all of the details on how to catch the stream live.

