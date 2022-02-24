ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Royal Bank of Canada GAAP EPS of C$2.84 beats by C$0.14, revenue of C$13.07B beats by C$1.07B

By Gaurav Batavia
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada press release (NYSE:RY): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$2.84 beats by C$0.14. Revenue...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Wealth Management#Pcl
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bengal Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.00, revenue of C$1.85M

Bengal Energy press release (OTCPK:BNGLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.00. Revenue of C$1.85M (+45.7% Y/Y). The Company's share of light crude oil production in the current quarter was 16,865 bbls, which represents a 13% decrease from the 19,444 bbls produced in the third quarter fiscal 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Conduent Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line, revenue of $1.05B beats by $10M

Conduent press release (NASDAQ:CNDT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line. Revenue of $1.05B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M. 2022- Revenue/Adj. Revenue $3,825M - $3,975M (vs. consensus $4.12B); Adj. EBITDA / Adj. EBITDA Margin 9.5% - 10.5%. 2023 Revenue/Adj. Revenue 1% - 4% Growth; Adj. EBITDA / Adj. EBITDA Margin 10.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Arc Resources GAAP EPS of C$0.96, revenue of C$1.78B

Arc Resources press release (OTCPK:AETUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.96. Revenue of C$1.78B (+405.8% Y/Y). ARC delivered average production of 345,831 boe per day (62 per cent natural gas and 38 per cent crude oil and liquids) to generate cash flow from operating activities of C$669 million and funds from operations of C$834 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Air Canada GAAP EPS of -C$1.38, revenue of C$2.73B

Air Canada press release (OTCQX:ACDVF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$1.38. Revenue of C$2.73B (+230.1% Y/Y). Air Canada plans to increase its first quarter 2022 ASM capacity by 243 per cent from the same quarter in 2021. When compared to the same period in 2019, first quarter ASM capacity is expected to decrease by about 44 per cent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Huntsman Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.31B beats by $130M

Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $2.31B (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: "In 2022, as we outlined at our Investor Day, we expect to grow earnings further, expand adjusted EBITDA margins and deliver improved free cash flow and cost optimization. This year in the second quarter we will complete our Geismar Louisiana, MDI splitter project which will expand our differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas, and we will continue to progress our previously announced investments targeting electric vehicle batteries, semi-conductors, and polyurethane catalysts.Our Board of Directors is fully aligned to our strategic intent and brings the relevant skills and experiences to help us achieve our targets. We expect 2022 to be another strong year for Huntsman and I look forward to updating you as the year progresses."
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy