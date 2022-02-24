ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerie Pharmaceuticals appoints Gary Sternberg as medical chief

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) said Gary Sternberg will join the company as chief medical...

Benzinga

Seekingalpha.com

The Associated Press

InterCure to acquire multi-national medical cannabis producer, Cann Pharmaceutical for $35M

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical, a pioneering Israeli medical cannabis multi-national operator known as "Better". Under agreement terms, InterCure will acquire 100% of Better’s shares, which includes Better's unique strains, cultivation site, intellectual property, and commercial operations in Israel as well it’s international activities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OncoSec appoints new finance chief

Mr. Chi joins from THPlasma, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since July 2020 and helped found the company's plasma collection business and establish regular commercial sales. Prior to joining THPlasma, Mr. Chi served as Chief Financial Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. @tamnguyenga - George Chi is a naturalized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AbbVie submits sNDA for Imbruvica in pediatric indication

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) to the FDA as a second-line therapy for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) for children one year and older. This would be the first pediatric indication for Imbruvica. The company also submitted an NDA for an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Blueprint, Proteovant forge agreement on protein degrader therapies

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Proteovant Therapeutics will collaborate on protein degrader therapies and advance up to two candidates into development. The collaboration will utilize Proteovant's artificial intelligence-assisted targeted protein degradation platform and Blueprint Medicine's (BPMC) precision medicine experience. The companies say that targeted protein degradation "harnesses the body's natural protein...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Gemini Therapeutics names interim CEO, announces job cuts

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) has appointed Georges Gemayel as interim President and CEO. Gemayel, who currently serves as Executive Chair of Gemini, will succeed Jason Meyenburg, who has transitioned from his roles as President, CEO and Director and will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.Additionally, the company has begun to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
BUSINESS
Maravai Life Sciences jumps on report of $11B bid from Sartorius

Maravai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) soared 17% after a report that Sartorius AG offered to buy the the company for $11B. Maravai rejected the $42/share offer from Goettingen, Germany-based Sartorius, according to a Reuters report. Not clear if Sartorius may return with another offer or MRVI may see interest from other companies.
BUSINESS
Amryt Pharma stock plummets 20% following FDA Complete Response Letter

Shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are down 20% after the U.S. FDA issued the company a Complete Response Letter for its New Drug Application for Oleogel-S10 to treat a rare, genetic skin disease. Amryt is seeking approval of Oleogel-S10 cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa. The company said...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

