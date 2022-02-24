ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

7 Overvalued Stocks to Sell While You Still Can

By Ian Bezek
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market has officially entered a correction as investors identify stocks to sell. The S&P 500 has now fallen 10% from its most recent peak, hitting the threshold to put the market into a correction. And for tech investors, things are looking worse. The Nasdaq is approaching a 20%...

investorplace.com

Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
Jack Dorsey
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
Motley Fool

This Cheap Tech Stock Could Explode Soon

Skyworks Solutions' guidance indicates that its earnings and revenue are headed higher after last quarter's disappointment. The launch of new 5G devices from Apple and other manufacturers will be a tailwind for Skyworks. Skyworks' cheap valuation and its improving pace of growth make it an attractive bet right now. You’re...
Motley Fool

2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Powering the Metaverse

Nvidia's professional visualization business grew faster than all of its other segments in fiscal 2022. AMD has a blockbuster roster of deals under its belt and is well-placed to serve metaverse developers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
