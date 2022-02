Sunday night, temperatures were in the 30s but spirits were high as a line of concertgoers snaked around the block outside TD Garden, signaling the long-awaited arrival of 20-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish, in town for “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour.” Originally, she’d been scheduled to play her first-ever Boston arena gig back in March 2020, though that date was canceled because of the pandemic; now, she was back to make up for lost time with a new tour and a new album in tow.

