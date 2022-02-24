ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

House Flipper 2 Has Been Announced For a 2023 Release

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Flipper 2 is currently in development and is pencilled in for a 2023 release. Developer Empyrean and publisher Frozen District tweeted out a teaser trailer, confirming that the sequel to house renovation game House Flipper is in the works. Like Power Washing Simulator it’s a title that carved its own...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#House Flipper 2 Has#The Apocalypse Dlc
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
GAMINGbible

"Disappointing" PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Unveiled Early

Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

VALORANT Mobile Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know

Everything we know so far about the upcoming VALORANT mobile game. Riot Games officially confirmed VALORANT mobile. The company hasn't released any details about the mobile version yet, but VALORANT executive producer Anna Donolon said that "we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players."
VIDEO GAMES
Whiskey Riff

‘Ozark’ Announces Season 4 Part 2 Release Date After Monster Streaming Run

I’ll go ahead and say it, Ozark Season Four has lived up to the hype so far. However, we’ve been on the edge of our seats since then, as we await the second half of the final season… With that being said, look no further. Netflix dropped the teaser for the second half of the season, and they’ve officially announced that the concluding seven episodes will air on April 29th. The news comes on the heels of one of the biggest streaming […] The post ‘Ozark’ Announces Season 4 Part 2 Release Date After Monster Streaming Run first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy