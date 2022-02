20 years ago, “ER” fans wept as the show wrote off one of its most loved characters, Dr. Greene (Anthony Edwards) in a tragic way. According to Edwards, it was a goodbye that was years in the making. The actor was a series regular for the first 8 seasons of the show before his departure in 2002. He became the leading man of the series when George Clooney left after season 5. However, Dr. Greene’s story would also eventually come to an end.

