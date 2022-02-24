Concern takes hold in NYC's Russian community

NATO's secretary general says Russia has shattered peace in Europe by launching a war on Ukraine.



Ukraine is under a state of emergency with numerous explosions heard. An adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack.

Zelenskyy has introduced martial law and urged people to remain calm.

Sheepshead Bay is home to one of the largest Russian communities in New York City, and all eyes are on what's happening overseas. Some are thinking of their loved ones who could be impacted while also wondering what will be felt back home.

All of this comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation, which he said was meant to protect Donbas, a separatist-held region of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry says the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military," and that Ukraine's military bases have been incapacitated.

The Ukrainian military reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country. Russia has denied the claims that one of their warplanes was shot down over Ukraine.

In an emergency meeting Wednesday night, members of the United Nation's Security Council condemned Russia's actions.

President Joe Biden has called this attack unprovoked and unjustified. He delivered remarks Thursday afternoon and announced further consequences that will be imposed on Russia.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued a statement saying, "My prayers are with the people of Ukraine in this terrible moment. President Putin's unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world. The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable."