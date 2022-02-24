ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Brutal act of war’: Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

By Char&#039;Nese Turner, Bobby Oler, Allison Harris, Sydney Kalich
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxmQq_0eNkO39a00

KYIV, Ukraine ( NewsNation Now ) — Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

The invasion began with big explosions before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Questions about Russia-Ukraine conflict? Let us know and we’ll try to get answers

Now, in a new address Thursday , Putin is defending his actions, saying that Russia “can’t stay idle” on the eastward expansion of NATO near the Russian border. He claims the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

“For the U.S. and its allies, it is a policy of containing Russia with obvious geopolitical dividends. For our country, it is a matter of life and death. This is not an exaggeration, it’s a fact,” Putin said. “It’s not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and its sovereignty. It is the red line which we’ve spoken about on numerous occasions. They have crossed it.”

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed and dozens are wounded thus far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Russian soldiers seized the area surrounding the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, Ukrainian leadership confirmed.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fapIk_0eNkO39a00
The above graphic shows the build up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian police said Russia has carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Watch NewsNation’s live on-air coverage

Zelenskyy said the country has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. He said the nation’s security is top priority.

“The army and national solidarity are the mainstay of Ukrainian statehood,” Zelenskyy said. “Our military needs this support. … The future of our Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine.”

Questions about Russia-Ukraine conflict? Let us know and we’ll try to get answers

NATO’s chief said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace on the European continent, as the U.S.-led alliance mobilized more troops to move toward Eastern Europe.

“A full-scale war in Europe has begun,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but the rules of normal life in the modern world.”

The announcement came as NATO agreed to increase land, sea and air forces on the eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia to maintain full support “for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced Thursday a military plane crashed with 14 people on board. Five people have died.

Voices from Ukraine: ‘I need to now go and survive today’

“We woke up in a different world today,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression that the international community had expected for weeks but could not prevent through diplomacy.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said Thursday. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war.”

Will the Ukraine conflict go nuclear? Experts answer

The outlook for Ukraine is bleak. Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said the Ukrainian forces are “not a match” for the Russia army . Newton, speaking on a special edition of “NewsNation Prime,” predicted Ukraine could fall to the Russian military in about four days, and thought Russia could have air superiority in the country within a matter of hours.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, NewsNation will bring Americans the latest developments from abroad and insights into its impact at home throughout our newscasts. We’re dropping the paywall on our live stream so it’s available to everyone. You can watch NewsNation’s programming, including the latest on Ukraine, at the top of the hour from 7 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

(The Hill) – Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary amid the invasion by Russian forces. The project is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content, a Vice spokesman confirmed to ITK on Thursday. A rep for the 61-year-old “Milk” actor didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Cold War#Kyiv#Newsnation#Russian#Nato#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy