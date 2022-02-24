Rize ETF hires head of UK, Ireland and Channel Islands from SSGA

Three people have been killed, with several others injured, as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice.A man in his 50s has died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, said Merseyside Police.Earlier, a man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was also killed by a falling tree.Mayor of London Sadiq...
