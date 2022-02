Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.3% year-on-year, to $183.6 million, beating the Street view of $178.83 million. System-wide same-store sales increased 12.3%. Revenue from the franchise segment rose 17.3% Y/Y to $78.4 million, the corporate-owned stores climbed 15.3% to $44.9 million, and equipment gained...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO