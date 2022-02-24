ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Bought A Family Of 11 A New 15-Passenger Mini-Van, A New Truck, And Took The Entire Family Out To Dinner: "Thank You Shaq A Million Times! You Have Been Such A Blessing To Us In So Many Ways."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille O'Neal's generosity knows no bounds. Shaq is one of the wealthiest players in the NBA, having amassed a small fortune during his career in the NBA as a superstar. On top of that, he made a lot of smart business decisions and investments and is reaping the reward for that...

Comments / 1334

Lance Glenn
1d ago

Shaq helps everyone he can. he's helped all types of people from all types of backgrounds he's far from being a racist. Shaq is a decent human being. good job Shaquille

Reply(115)
501
Mo860
1d ago

See this is y Shaq is a King. Yea America don’t give credit when it’s due bout somehow u always come thru💪🏾🦾🙏🏾for ppl and that’s a blessing keep doing what u doing Big Man 🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾🙏🏾

Reply(58)
238
doyoualways
1d ago

How Unhappy people must be to find Fault in what Shaq did for this family and other Families ! You must be Miserable in Life and you can deny it all you want , but you're a Miserable PERSON ! PERIOD 😁✌️

Reply(42)
235
