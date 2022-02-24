Shaquille O'Neal Bought A Family Of 11 A New 15-Passenger Mini-Van, A New Truck, And Took The Entire Family Out To Dinner: "Thank You Shaq A Million Times! You Have Been Such A Blessing To Us In So Many Ways."
Shaquille O'Neal's generosity knows no bounds. Shaq is one of the wealthiest players in the NBA, having amassed a small fortune during his career in the NBA as a superstar. On top of that, he made a lot of smart business decisions and investments and is reaping the reward for that...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1334