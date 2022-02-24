ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring: How to beat the Tree Sentinel

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring is likely the first optional boss that you’ll encounter in your travels. You’ll find it upon exiting the tutorial cavern as you emerge and see the landscape of Limgrave. Here’s our Elden Ring guide to help you defeat the Tree...

www.pcinvasion.com

Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring

Despite not being in the same franchise, Elden Ring is still very much a FromSoftware Souls-style experience. At this point, the studio's reputation, game design choices, narratives, and gameplay mechanics are intrinsically tied to every project it announces. In some ways, Elden Ring is the most different from its recent catalog of titles, but in other ways, it is very familiar. Some things like the pace of combat, healing system, and fog walls hiding incredibly tough, monstrous bosses all return, while the open world adds a ton of new elements. One thing that has always been a point of pain, confusion, and stress has been how each game handles upgrading your armaments.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find Crystal Tears and Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Looking for the Elden Ring Tear locations? These tears are powerful items and come in two different types: Crystal and Sacred. There's also a new experimental flask: the Flask of Wondrous Physick. With this item, you can brew your very own single dose concoction that provides specific effects, such as not losing runes for a short period if you die, increased stamina regen, or just another hefty bit of health replenishment.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every boss we've found in Elden Ring so far, and how to beat them

As you'd expect from any Souls game, there are plenty of Elden Ring bosses to keep you on your toes. When you're starting out, you might be more concerned with getting the right class or build for your playstyle. Soon enough, though, you'll be thrown into a fight with an intimidating—and probably weird-looking—boss, and you might be left wondering the best way to defeat it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to alter armour in Elden Ring

Wondering if you can alter armour in Elden Ring? There's a tonne of cool-looking outfits in FromSoftware's new open-world RPG that you can find as treasure, or as random drops from enemies. You'll certainly feel the same NPC envy you had in Dark Souls, wondering how long it will be before you can pilfer another character's armour set.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to find every Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck and uncover the map

A Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck guide will help you find every mega-mech, and tell you what to do with the locked Tallneck probably driving you mad at this point. Each one you override will reveal a chunk of the map, with everyone containing data on the area around it revealing all the various objectives and areas within. By finding and overriding every Tallneck, players will uncover the whole Horizon Forbidden West map and all the locations within it, making these special machines a real priority for anybody who wants to find their way around Horizon Forbidden West. However, all of them require some sort of puzzle or test of skill to override, so we've put together this page with all Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck puzzle guides and locations for you to work through.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel update disrupted my quiet space life

If you find yourself in the Euclid Galaxy, I would not recommend visiting Sec Talu. It’s a little green planet found in the Pisyslf system riddled with toxic air and acid rain. I spent the majority of the new update to No Man’s Sky on this planet, and I would frankly like to forget it. After completing the main mission of the Sentinel update, I left Sec Talu feeling a little empty and horrified by what happened on that corrosive planet.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

General Hospital Threw Away a Killer Opportunity With Peter’s Death — Plus, Where His Exit Ranks on Our Newly Updated Countdown of Soaps’ All-Time Worst

ABC’s one and only daytime drama made a “grave” mistake. Oh, General Hospital. The story all but wrote itself. For more than four years, Peter had terrorized Port Charles as the antithesis of his late half brother, Nathan. He widowed Elizabeth. He nearly killed Finn’s brother. He left Stone Cold literally stone cold. He held Drew captive, played Maxie for a fool and issued so many threats that everyone from Sonny to Mac had threatened his life. And yet…
TV SERIES
Polygon

Horizon Forbidden West guide: How to change the time of day

In this Horizon Forbidden West guide, we’ll show you how to change the time of day to morning, afternoon, evening, or night. In short, you need to find a Shelter, which is basically a bonfire with other amenities like a Workbench and, more importantly, a stool where you can Sit (Progress Time) around it. Press Triangle at the stool, and Aloy will sit down, giving you options to change the time of day.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Elden Ring Multiplayer: Is it Possible and How?

Elden Ring may be the most popular game coming out in 2022. It was made by Hidetaka Miyazaki, influenced by Dark Souls and created with George R.R. Martin, famous for Game of Thrones. This has been a game that many in the gaming world have been waiting for and its arrival is nearing. One of the biggest questions about it though is whether Elden Ring Multiplayer is possible or not. Here is the answer to whether Elden Ring Multiplayer will be available to players.
VIDEO GAMES

