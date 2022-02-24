Elden Ring: How to beat the Tree Sentinel

A Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck guide will help you find every mega-mech, and tell you what to do with the locked Tallneck probably driving you mad at this point. Each one you override will reveal a chunk of the map, with everyone containing data on the area around it revealing all the various objectives and areas within. By finding and overriding every Tallneck, players will uncover the whole Horizon Forbidden West map and all the locations within it, making these special machines a real priority for anybody who wants to find their way around Horizon Forbidden West. However, all of them require some sort of puzzle or test of skill to override, so we've put together this page with all Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck puzzle guides and locations for you to work through.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO