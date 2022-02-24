ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gannett GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $826.5M; initiates FY22 and Q1 guidance

By Meghavi Singh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGannett press release (NYSE:GCI): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17. Revenue...

Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
Sohu.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.01, revenue of $193M; issues Q1 guidance

Sohu.com press release (NASDAQ:SOHU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.01. Revenue of $193M (-23.8% Y/Y). GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both $122M, a decrease of 32% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter. Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73%, compared with 79% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 74% in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Leidos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04, revenue of $3.49B misses by $20M; initiates FY22 guidance

Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $3.49B (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M. Initiates fiscal year 2022 guidance: Revenues of $13.9B - $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.38B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.85 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Gilat Satellite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $67.3M

GILT - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Wondering who will take them out..... FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%. “As we enter 2022 ... [we] feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Materion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line, revenue of $397.2M misses by $30.83M

Materion press release (NYSE:MTRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line. Revenue of $397.2M (+16.9% Y/Y) misses by $30.83M. 2022 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $5.20. Excluding acquisition related amortization, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.70, an increase of 35% at the midpoint versus the comparable prior year metric vs. consensus of $4.78.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GEO Group FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17, revenue of $557.54M in-line

GEO Group press release (NYSE:GEO): Q4 FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.18. Revenue of $557.54M (-3.6% Y/Y) in-line. The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $0.99 to $1.07 per diluted share on annual revenues of approximately $2.17B vs. consensus of $2.18B; AFFO to be in a range of $2.05 to $2.13 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $422M to $438M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17, revenue of $2.3B beats by $360M

APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17. Revenue of $2.3B (+78.3% Y/Y) beats by $360M. Reported production of 386,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 331,000 BOE per day. Delivered net cash from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

