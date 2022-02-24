ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchy fog hangs around Charlotte Thursday morning; showers, mild weather continue

By Ted Phaeton
 1 day ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Patchy Dense Fog has set up in and around the Queen City this morning making for a slow morning commute. Be sure to give yourself extra time before heading out the door in case you come across some limited visibility on your way in to work.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM this morning for much of the Queen City. The fog will likely start to burn off shortly after daybreak.

Temperature-wise, we start in the mid-50s and don’t really budge too much this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will keep us locked into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as winds come out of the east northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Be sure to keep those umbrellas handy as isolated showers will be possible throughout the day and into Friday. This is mainly due to moisture locked in place and a weak low pressure system traveling north and east along a stalled cold front over the Carolinas.

Friday will rebound into the mid-70s as we gradually clear things up heading into the weekend. Another low pressure system will deliver rain chances for late Saturday into Sunday before we level off in the 60s and stay dray through the first half of next week.

Today: Cool & Cloudy with a Chance of Iso. Showers. High of 60.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low 49.

