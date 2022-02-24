ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Getting bit by mosquitoes? Consider avoiding these colors

WCNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one likes being bitten by...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mosquitoes have a favorite color, and the reason for it is pretty creepy

To avoid yellow fever, try not wearing yellow. Some colors may be more attractive to the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries the deadly disease, as well as Zika virus, chikungunya and dengue, according to a new study. The findings from University of Washington researchers add depth to our understanding of...
WILDLIFE
WRAL

Mosquitoes could be adapting to avoid pesticides

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A recent study of two species of mosquitoes known as Aedes aegypti and Culex quinquefasciatus found that females had adapted to avoid pesticides, considering they survived initial exposure.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Mosquitoes might be attracted to certain colors

There's no question that finding yourself covered in mosquito bites quickly takes the shine off a pleasant summer evening. But mosquitoes are more than a nuisance. They're also the deadliest creatures on Earth, owing to the diseases they spread. A lot of research on mosquitoes is dedicated to understanding their...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

New Research Says Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to One Color in Particular

When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
WILDLIFE
bravotv.com

Wendy Osefo Is "Getting Ready for Spring" with Her New Lighter Hair Color

Dr. Wendy Osefo is changing her look for spring. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently refreshed her hair for the upcoming season with striking highlights that are just as beautiful as you might expect. In a February Instagram Story, Wendy debuted her new ‘do, courtesy of hairstylist Nne...
HAIR CARE
hunker.com

This Unexpected Tool Will Help You Get Every Last Bit of Toothpaste

One of the best ways to get the most out of your toiletries (and money!) is to use every last drop. A popular method is to cut open the container, as many people do with plastic toothpaste tubes. The only catch? The technique can pave the way for a potentially messy situation.
LIFESTYLE
Raleigh News & Observer

Longines Legend Diver Gets Upgraded With Bold New Colors

The Longines Legend Diver collection of watches has been around since 2007, but it received a substantial refresh earlier this month when the brand introduced several models sporting vivid new colors. Longines has a long history of creating water-going watches (about 85 years, in fact). While some brands offer faithful recreations of past models, the new additions to the Legend Diver series prove you can honor your history—and draw style cues from it—while also adding plenty of visual interest, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy