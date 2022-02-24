Getting bit by mosquitoes? Consider avoiding these colors

The Longines Legend Diver collection of watches has been around since 2007, but it received a substantial refresh earlier this month when the brand introduced several models sporting vivid new colors. Longines has a long history of creating water-going watches (about 85 years, in fact). While some brands offer faithful recreations of past models, the new additions to the Legend Diver series prove you can honor your history—and draw style cues from it—while also adding plenty of visual interest, too.
