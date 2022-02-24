ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Brook beats Khan – The aftermath

By BN Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Brook beats Khan the Opening Bell considers what next and more. AFTER Brook beats Khan the Opening Bell podcast considers the fight and what next. Kell Brook rolled back the years, or appeared to, as...

The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol looking sharp training for Canelo fight on May 7th

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol is looking in excellent shape training for his expected fight against Canelo Alvarez on DAZN on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) will be defending his WBA light heavyweight title against the former four-division world champion Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor: Crawford Fight Very Realistic; I Know How To Beat Him; Can Match His Skills

Josh Taylor isn’t entirely certain that his fight against Jack Catterall on Saturday night will be his last appearance at the 140-pound limit. If the Scottish southpaw decides to move up to the welterweight division for his following fight, though, there is only one opponent Taylor wants to pursue. The second undisputed champion in junior welterweight history wants to take on the 140-pound division’s first fully unified champion, Terence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: Dillian Whyte will KO Tyson Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte will KO Tyson Fury when they meet in two months on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Dillian has the power and the stamina to knockout Fury, especially if Whyte comes into the match in the form he was in for his rematch last year against Alexander Povetkin. That version of Whyte will be a BIG problem for Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Charlo vs. Castano II winner if

By Huck Allen: Terence Crawford says if he can’t get the winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight, he’ll move up to 154 and challenge the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano winner for the undisputed championship. As the WBO welterweight champion, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo's 2-Fight Deal With DAZN Done: Bivol On May 7, Golovkin On September 17

Canelo Alvarez has officially returned to DAZN. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the Mexican superstar has agreed to a lucrative two-fight deal with the streaming service that once signed him to a 10-fight contract that could’ve been worth $365 million. The undisputed super middleweight champion will box unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and then, if the favored fighter beats Bivol, he will finally face rival Gennadiy Golovkin a third time September 17.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Amir Khan Trainer on Brook Fight: 'I Was About To Stop It'

Amir Khan’s trainer Brian McIntyre was close to throwing in the towel during Khan’s highly anticipated welterweight showdown with Kell Brook. Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) and Brook (40-3, 28 KOs), two of the most high-profile fighters to emerge from England in the past decade, finally swapped punches inside the ring in a 12-round welterweight bout (contracted at 149 pounds) Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester. Though the fight was billed as a 50-50 fight, in reality it was a landslide victory for Brook, who wobbled Khan as early as the first round and never looked back. Their bitter rivalry quickly came to a close in the sixth round, as the referee intervened to prevent Khan from incurring more punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Josh Taylor Interested In Matchup With Terence Crawford: "I Think That Fight Is A Mouthwatering Fight"

Undefeated, undisputed junior welterweight champion, Josh Taylor, wants to move up to 147 pounds and challenge undefeated WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford. Taylor spoke with Boxing Scene's Keith Idec ahead of his title defense against Jack Catterall this weekend in Glasgow, Scottland, and revealed his desire to face Crawford in the future, while also explaining why he views it as a very winnable matchup.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte title fight to take place at Wembley Stadium

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight title fight is finally official, with the Britons set to clash at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.In December, WBC champion Fury was ordered to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, and the “Gypsy King” spent much of February taunting his opponent for not having signed a contract to fight – which Whyte finally did on the cusp of the deadline.The bout was always expected to take place in the UK and that has now been confirmed, with the contest at Wembley marking Fury’s first fight on home soil since...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

News On Why Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend. As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Khan has 3 weeks to decide on Brook rematch clause

By Huck Allen: Amir Khan has three weeks to decide on activating the rematch clause in his contract to force a second fight against Kell Brook. As most would guess, it would be impossible to market a second fight between Khan and Brook after how one-sided their mega-match was last weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson wants Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua fight

By Scott Gilfoid: ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson wants to see Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder and Anthony Joshua to battle it out. Tyson says Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) needs to fight other guys besides Tyson Fury, and he thinks former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is the ideal choice.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
WWE

