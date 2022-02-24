Podcast: Brook beats Khan – The aftermath

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO