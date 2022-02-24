ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Morbius' Director Daniel Espinosa Compares Jared Leto's Character To Wolverine And Magneto

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa says the title character of the movie is similar to other Marvel characters such as Wolverine and Magneto. "Most great heroes are antiheroes. Most of us are resistant to accept that we are the chosen ones, and Morbius is the same," the 44-year-old Swedish director told The...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Watch Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer, Kirsten Dunst, and more joined forces for a dramatic cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Driver’s License.” The video, part of W magazine’s Lyrical Improv series, also features Leslie’s Odom, Jr., Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

New Suicide Squad deleted scene surfaces with Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley

A new Suicide Squad deleted scene, featuring Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, has surfaced online. The footage appears to be an alternate version of the moment where Joker rescues Harley from a rooftop, which is seen in the finished film. In the final cut, the Clown Prince of Crime tells Harley he'd do anything for her, which is a marked difference to the freshly released take on the moment.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Michael Keaton
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Teases Deleted Scene With Barry Keoghan's Mystery Character

The Batman director Matt Reeves is teasing special deleted scenes with Barry Keoghan's mystery character. *Before we go any further, potential spoilers for the DC Comics movie are ahead! You have been warned!* Much has been made of who the Eternals star is playing in Reeves' film. In the official listings for The Batman, Keoghan is credited as Gotham City Police Officer Stanley Merkel. However, there has been some speculation that they are hiding his true identity with that description. DC FanDome last year clarified what the actor would be bringing to the table, but there are still whispers about a potential surprise featuring Merkel. Reeves has done nothing but embolden those takes with his comments to TechRadar this week. He says there was footage left on the cutting room floor involving he and Paul Dano in a special location.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

"Let's build the future together": See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in trailer to AppleTV+ series 'WeCrashed'

Fellow Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star and executive-produce AppleTV+'s limited series WeCrashed, a trailer for which just dropped. Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, Leto plays Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann, who turned the office sharing company WeWork into a $47 billion empire -- until its equally dramatic fall.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

See a Vampiric Jared Leto in the Final Trailer for Sony’s ‘Morbius’

The final trailer for Morbius has been released. Starring Jared Leto as the titular Marvel character, the video gives viewers some insight into the origin story of the “Living Vampire.”. A scientist attempting to find a cure for a rare blood disease, Morbius accidentally infects himself with a form...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel#Wolverine And Magneto#Swedish#Venom
Vulture

Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Bat Man

Update, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:32 a.m.: When we first posted a teaser (below) for the Sony Marvel film Morbius, it was January 2020. COVID-19 wouldn’t be declared a global pandemic for two more months. We spent our time worrying about other, simpler things, like, “When’s Morbius coming out?” Instead of talking to each other about N95s and “Stop the spread,” we were all saying things like, “I can’t wait to see Jared Leto’s take on everyone’s favorite comic-book character, Morbius.” Weren’t we? Let the final trailer, out today, take you back to that time. What we’re gleaning about the character Morbius from the trailer for Morbius is that Morbius is some kind of vampire but ugly. He must hunt and consume blood or die. “I have powers that can only be superhuman, but there’s a cost,” in the most rote voice-over ever recorded to wax cylinder, Leto says. “Now I face a choice.” Will he use his powers for good? Or will he use his powers to make a movie called Morbius? Find out on — no kiddin’ — April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Steve Kazee Ditches His ‘Jared Leto’ Hair and Beard: ‘It Was Time’

Letting it grow! While some men in Hollywood opt for a shaved face 24/7, others like to take a bit of a risk when it comes to their facial hair. Whether they’re simply embracing a five o’clock shadow or going all-out, a few hunks are able to rock a beard like it’s their full time job. From red carpet appearances and movie premieres to the ever-popular quarantine hair growth spurt, scruff and goatees have made their appearance on many men in the spotlight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Polygon

Believe it or not there’s another Morbius trailer

For a Living Vampire, Morbius certainly hasn’t shown many signs of life. But at least the Sony Marvel movie’s most recent delay means that there’s time for at least one more trailer. Much like the previous trailers, this one has plenty of footage of Jared Leto being a vampire and not enough of Michael Keaton doing his Vulture thing. Morbius is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1 ... at least for now.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Ago, Evan Powell Upped at MadRiver Pictures in Development and Production

Trial of the Chicago 7 and Worth outfit MadRiver Pictures has upped exec Emma Ago and Evan Powell in development and production. Ago has been named vice president of development and production at the Marc Butan-headed company, with Powell raised to creative executive. Ago, who started her career at WME, joined MadRiver from Imagine Entertainment, where she served as a creative executive for the features team, working on titles that include The Spy Who Dumped Me and Hillbilly Elegy.More from The Hollywood ReporterAaron Sorkin Defends Jeremy Strong Over "Distorted Picture" of the 'Succession' Actor in New Yorker ProfileOscars Snubs: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Shut OutOscars 2021: Where to Watch the Nominees Online Powell joined MadRiver from the All3Media-owned Objective Media Group in London, holding previous roles at All3Media America and ICM Partners. MadRiver’s upcoming titles include James Gray’s Armageddon Time starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong for Focus Features, as well as Lionsgate’s action pic The Plane, starring Gerard Butler. Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Morbius film starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Over weekend Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new quick teaser trailer for the new Morbius film starring Jared Leto that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide of April 1, 2021. Check out the new vinaigrette released this week and the original Morbius trailer unveiled last November 2021. Sony Entertainment will be releasing a new trailer for the Morbius film today and as soon as it is released we will keep you up to speed as always.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Teases Michael Keaton's Mystery Role in Morbius

Marvel Cinematic Studios is continuously crafting a bigger universe for Marvel, especially for the Spiderman franchise. From Tom Hardy's Venom, another brewing addition is Jared Leto's Morbius. After last year's release of Morbius' first teaser, we spotted a former Spiderman: Homecoming villain, Michael Keaton's The Vulture that instantly speculates a possible connection to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Jared Leto explains lore of Marvel’s Morbius in new video

Be honest: Had you ever heard about Morbius before Sony announced its plans for a live-action adaptation? There’s no shame in not knowing who he was in Marvel’s comic book universe. Morbius has had a few comic book series of his own, but he’s rarely been a headlining character. However, Morbius’ connection to Spider-Man is the reason why Sony has the rights to produce this non-MCU Marvel movie. And ahead of the film’s final trailer, Sony Pictures is explaining Morbius’ history for the uninitiated.
MOVIES
Variety

SAG Awards Are the Talk of Twitter (and the Town) as Show Returns in Full Force

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities showed up in droves for Sunday’s SAG Awards, driving the first big awards show of the year to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Feb. 21 to 27. The show collected an impressive 3.6 million engagements during its broadcast on TNT and TBS, earning more than nine times that of this week’s runner-up, “Euphoria.” The emotional and politically charged telecast doled out top prizes to projects like “CODA,” “Ted Lasso” and “Succession.” The internet also followed along as winner Will Smith (“King Richard”) teared up during his acceptance...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are the couple who founded WeWork in new series

From sharing workspace to sharing the screen. Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in a new trailer for the upcoming AppleTV+ limited series, “WeCrashed,” about the workplace startup WeWork. Leto plays Adam Neumann, the Israeli businessman who co-founded the company, while Hathaway portrays his wife,...
TV SERIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy