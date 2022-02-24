'Morbius' Director Daniel Espinosa Compares Jared Leto's Character To Wolverine And Magneto

Update, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:32 a.m.: When we first posted a teaser (below) for the Sony Marvel film Morbius, it was January 2020. COVID-19 wouldn’t be declared a global pandemic for two more months. We spent our time worrying about other, simpler things, like, “When’s Morbius coming out?” Instead of talking to each other about N95s and “Stop the spread,” we were all saying things like, “I can’t wait to see Jared Leto’s take on everyone’s favorite comic-book character, Morbius.” Weren’t we? Let the final trailer, out today, take you back to that time. What we’re gleaning about the character Morbius from the trailer for Morbius is that Morbius is some kind of vampire but ugly. He must hunt and consume blood or die. “I have powers that can only be superhuman, but there’s a cost,” in the most rote voice-over ever recorded to wax cylinder, Leto says. “Now I face a choice.” Will he use his powers for good? Or will he use his powers to make a movie called Morbius? Find out on — no kiddin’ — April 1, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO