ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hill snatches Xfinity Series win at Daytona

greercitizen.com
 5 days ago

Austin Hill nosed ahead of AJ Allmendinger moments before an incident on the...

greercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Xfinity Series qualifying: AJ Allmendinger wins pole at Auto Club

AJ Allmendinger has won the pole for Saturday evening’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. Allmendinger, the next-to-last driver to qualify, posted a lap of 179.829 miles per hour in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Saturday’s race will be his first NASCAR national series race at...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy