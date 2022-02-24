ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telefonica to set up unit to handle fibre network expansion with partner

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom company Telefonica plans to set up a separate unit to handle the expansion of its fibre network with outside investors, its Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila told reporters on Thursday.

“We have started contacts with investors and the project is designed and we are ready to go out to the market,” Vila said during a news conference in Madrid. “We want to keep control,” he added. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Ukrtelecom Partners with Iskratel and Slovenian Banks for Fibre Rollout

The first €3 million financial investment as part of a €12 million national fibre rollout programme set to bridge the digital divide across Ukraine has been spent. Ukrtelecom’s partnership with Iskratel and Slovenian banks including state owned SID banka will help expand connectivity to more than 1.3 million people across Ukraine.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telefonica#Fibre#Spanish
KLFY News 10

Cox announces multi-billion dollar network expansion

(KLFY) — Cox Communications announced a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users. Expanded fiber to the premise combined with breakthrough enhancements to cable’s broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology will enable Cox to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Little short term risk to EU energy supply, France says

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union’s short-term energy supply is not at immediate risk from potential disruptions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, France’s ecological transition minister said on Monday. “In the short term, the Commission’s analysis has shown that it is low risk for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed. The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. SEC investigates Citi over unapproved employee communications

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup became the latest bank to be probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an industry-wide enquiry over employees using communication channels not approved by the company, it disclosed in a regulatory filing bit.ly/3BYlsgm on Monday. The enquiry, involving some of the largest banks...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Poland's Pekao suspends transactions in Russian roubles

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish bank Pekao will suspend all transactions in Russian roubles until further notice, its chief executive said on Monday. “We have made a decision that Pekao will suspend any transactions in Russian roubles. From today until further notice,” Leszek Skiba wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Chris Reese)
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as investors digest sanctions on Russia

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow -1.40%, S&P 500 -1.21%, Nasdaq -0.68% (Updates with afternoon trading, adds investor comment) Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled in volatile trading on Monday, with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dutch watchdog fines Apple again; company argues it has complied

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday issued a sixth weekly fine of 5 million euro ($5.7 million) against Apple (AAPL.O) for failure to comply with an order to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands. Earlier on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moscow stock, derivatives trading will remain closed on Tuesday

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday, the Russian central bank said on Monday, extending the suspension of trading amid a full-blown financial crisis triggered by Western sanctions. The central bank said it will inform about future Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM)...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

335K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy