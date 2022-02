Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 12.6% year-on-year, to $528.88 million, beating the consensus of $523.54 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.75 topped the Street view of $0.71. Comparable sales growth was 8.6% in Q4, versus 15.6% growth recorded last year. Comparable sales improved 11.1%...

