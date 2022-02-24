ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

An Ode to Zooplankton, the Hidden Heroes of the Sea

By Madison Goldberg
Smithonian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScoop some seawater into your hands during a trip to the beach, and it might not look like much: murky with some flecks of debris. But if you took a sample of that water into the lab and put it under a microscope, you’d see a profusion of...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Gathering of giant whale sharks wins 2022 Underwater Photographer of the Year

Underwater Photographer of the Year has just announced its winners for 2022. And like every year, quite a lot of stunning scenes have been captured in splendid underwater photographs. “One photo to rule them all” was taken by Spanish photographer Rafael Fernandez Caballero. He was named this year’s Underwater Photographer...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Osborn
Indy100

Giant squid caught by fisherman dubbed a 'monster of the deep'

In a scene straight out of a sci-fi film, a fisherman in Hawaii has caught a giant squid dubbed a “monster from the deep”. Nikko Eterovich caught the diamondback squid on 1 February, and he said it was the biggest he ever had caught and its weight even broke the Hawaii state record at around 15 kilograms.
HAWAII STATE
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#Marine Animals#Marine Food Web#Marine Life#Sea Life#Noaa Fisheries
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angler jumps overboard to help land great white shark

A South Carolina-based sportfishing captain tagged and released a nearly 11-foot great white shark on Friday, but not without help from a brave passenger. Capt. Chip Michalove, who’s permitted to tag white sharks for research, had just baited the shark when it turned and swam beneath his boat, causing the line to become snagged on a large barnacle.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Killer whales spotted for the first time killing blue whales

Gangs of killer whales have been spotted chasing, biting, suffocating and then devouring the largest creature on the planet: the blue whale. Researchers documented these orcas, also called killer whales (Orcinus orca), taking down blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus) on three separate occasions off the southwestern coast of Australia between 2019 and 2021. Each episode included between 50 and 75 killer whales, and more than a dozen of these orcas took part in all three attacks, according to the study, published online Jan. 21 in the journal Marine Mammal Science. The takedowns seemed particularly brutal, with the orcas jumping on the blue whale's blowhole, dragging it underwater and, on one occasion, snacking on the live whale's tongue.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
click orlando

Sole survivor discusses rescue from capsized boat off Florida

The sole survivor from a boat that capsized off the Florida coast with dozens of people onboard is sharing what he says led to a tragedy on the high seas. Juan Esteban Montoya, 22, said he was among 40 people who set sail from the Bahamas over a week ago, hoping to reach the United States. Montoya said the engine shut down three hours into the trip and waves overtook the boat.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Great White Shark Snatched 100lb Tuna From Fisherman's Catch

A massive great white shark stole 100-pound tuna from a Hawaii fisherman. A great white shark approached the boat of Nick Morris - the fisherman - while he was fishing 15 miles off Honolulu County for yellowfin tuna. It took the shark only seconds to rip the tuna from Morris'...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

See The Spectacular Winning Shots From Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2022

The annual Underwater Photographer of the Year competition has announced its winners for 2022, exhibiting a spectacular portfolio demonstrating how beautiful, bizarre, and vulnerable our oceans, lakes, and river ecosystems are. Showcasing talent from all over the globe, the UK-based competition has 13 categories challenging photographers to put forward their...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy