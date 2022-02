In January of this year, the Federal Reserve announced a plan to adjust its monetary policies to meet the challenge of rapidly growing inflation. As many experts and economists believe it is the greatest threat to economic recovery, that plan includes raising interest rates three times over the course of the year. Rates have remained at rock-bottom levels to meet pandemic challenges, but a quick reopening has sparked a rise in inflation that banks are eager to get under control to bring the economy back to some level of normality.

