Golf

Rickie Fowler finds "an understanding" there is more to life than golf

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRickie Fowler heads into the Honda Classic facing a battle that many other PGA Tour players have faced. That battle is with himself. Fowler is currently ranked 121 in the OWGR and has needed an exemption to peg it up this week. It's a story that is familiar with...

