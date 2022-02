The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night agreed to interview three firms interested in serving as a consultant for a new 18-acre park along Smith Drive. The interviews with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. (York), Simone Collins (Norristown) and Yost Strodoski Mears (YSM) Landscape Architects (York) are expected to be conducted over the next several weeks. Ultimately, the firm that gets the job will engage the public and interested groups, and then draft a master plan for the park, board President Nate Silcox said. The purpose of the plan will be to determine what type of recreation facilities, passive or active, would best fulfill the needs of township residents.

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO