Taiwan's UMC to spend US$5b on new chip plant in Singapore

By Ben Blanchard
theedgemarkets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Feb 24): Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest US$5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. UMC, which has already been producing semiconductors in the country...

www.theedgemarkets.com

