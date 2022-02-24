ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DISH Network Clocks 2.4% Revenue Decline In Q4, Misses Street View

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224eHD_0eNkDOHh00
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2.4% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, missing the consensus of $4.47 billion.
  • Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 273,000 in Q4 FY21, compared to a net 133,000 decrease in Q4 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q4 with 10.71 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • Retail wireless net subscribers decreased 245,000 in Q4 FY21 compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in Q4 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q4 with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • EPS of $0.87 matched the consensus.
  • The company held $5.34 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 3.16% at $26.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Tv#Dish Network#Sling Tv#Street View#Dish Network Corp#Fy21
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Troops From Belarus Seen Entering Ukraine Amid Russian Military Strike

Troops from Belarus have been seen entering Ukraine, CNN reports. The publication said it spotted troops atop a column of military vehicles entering Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus during a livestream. It isn't immediately clear if the troops belong to Russia or Belarus. The two countries have close...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Why Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of large-cap US stocks, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as Russia-Ukraine uncertainty weighs on market sentiment. US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals. Investors and governments...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Constellium Clocks 37% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Higher Metal Prices

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 37% year-over-year to €1.71 billion, reflecting higher metal prices. Shipments increased 3% to 385 thousand metric tons. Sales by segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products €1.04 billion (+39% Y/Y), Aerospace & Transportation €321 million (+50% Y/Y), and Automotive Structures &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy