ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

TOMBSTONE EXPLORATION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES GOLD & SILVER HAVE STARTED TO LEACH WITH BONANZA MINE FULLY OPERATIONAL 24/7

By Tombstone Exploration Corporation
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ – February 24, 2022--(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company, the processing facility at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine is now fully operating 24 hours per day and the leach system is fully functioning as gold & silver is running in the solution.

The crusher system was set up on the southeast corner of the property, which is at the bottom of the ore stockpile and in a place we can load directly. The ore will flow into the jaw crusher and the feed chute will load directly onto the pad. We expect to be putting 25,000 tons of crushed rock monthly on the pad over the next three months and then increasing to 50,000 tons per month.

The Company is following all protocols with “culture and safety” and has completed many of the small important projects. The water supply system throughout the site has been plumbed in. There is now water for crusher area, carbon column area and domestic use.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased that this project is now fully operational 24/7 and are expecting continuous pours of gold and silver throughout the year as we continue to add additional rock on the pad and expand the amount of rock being leached at the Bonanza Mine.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward. The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane & the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization, generating Arizona’s biggest, richest gold deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of  Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange  Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include  all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current  expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to,  among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of  operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,”  “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof  are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties,  many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may  differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various  factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial  results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities  and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President & CEO

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com

Twitter: @Tombstonecorp

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Landstar Closes Major Ukraine Operation In Wake Of Invasion-Source

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Landstar System Inc., the giant freight broker and third-party logistics provider with significant exposure to Ukraine, has suspended its operations there in the wake of Russia's invasion, according to a highly-placed source.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Gold, Silver And The Mining Stocks Are Poised To Explode Higher

Gold has been resilient at the $1800 level, even with China closed for this week in observance of the Lunar New Year. Gold is trending higher in correlation with the 10-yr Treasury yield. This is what happens when the Fed begins an interest rate hike cycle, contrary to the mainstream narrative that gold moves inversely with interest rates. I didn’t show the comparison chart because it was “messy.” The RSI/MACD momentum indicators are positioned bullishly – at least for now.
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tombstone, AZ
City
Salome, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Benzinga

This Company Wants To Beat The COVID-19 Supply Chain Crises Facing The Ammunition Industry With Acquisitions And Production Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Americans are reportedly short on ammunition, and unfortunately, there isn’t enough available to reload. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has degenerated into a growing global problem — it’s been dubbed the great ammo shortage.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Mining Equipment#Gold Silver#Goldrock Resources Inc#Tmbxf President Ceo#Golden Eagle#The Bonanza Mine
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Trudeau Tells Canadian Banks To Unfreeze Accounts Of Convoy Protesters

The administration of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has instructed the nation’s banks to unlock financial accounts belonging to individuals who participated in the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers whose protest against vaccine mandates brought the nation’s capital city of Ottawa to a standstill. What Happened: On Feb....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Disney Bumps Up Prices For Park Visitors: All You Need To Know

The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Walt Disney World Resort boosted the ticket prices for guests visiting the parks for multiple days, CNBC reports. Disney raised the prices of multiday passes for between four and ten days by 2% - 6%. Prices for base tickets for those attending any of...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could Facebook Be Dead In The Water?

Since its launch nearly two decades ago, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has become a media giant like no other - stretching to every corner of the globe and counting more than half of the entire population as users. The company’s re-branding to Meta at the end of last year was supposed to be the next step in its evolution. However, a matter of months later and it has been anything but.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Why Indigenous Cannabis Operators Remain Optimistic Despite Government Hurdles

Several Indigenous hemp and marijuana operators tell Benzinga that a growing opportunity exists, but investing and scalability hurdles persist in several forms. While contending with state and federal encumbrances, some see a substantial potential to enhance their tribes and Indian Country as a whole. Cultural and Regulatory Differences, Just Like...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy