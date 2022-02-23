ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

NASASpaceFlight.com
 4 days ago

(42.79 kB, 664x203 - viewed 136 times.) I'm JohnsterSpaceProgram and I like watching Starship development! Can't wait to watch the first orbital test flight when it happens!. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

FAA delays review of Starship project at Boca Chica

The FAA's review of the SpaceX Boca Chica Starbase was pushed back another month. The agency announced another delay for the environmental review of the starship project. SpaceX petitioned the FAA for additional clearance than originally approved to test the larger Starship rocket and booster currently being built at Boca Chica.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy