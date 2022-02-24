ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BioMarin Clocks Flat Q4 Sales Despite Erosion oF US Kuvan Market

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdDa6_0eNkCynY00
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) reported a 1% Y/Y decrease in Q4 revenue to $449.8 million, beating the consensus estimate of $442.39 million.
  • The decline was attributable to lower sales from Kuvan and Naglazyme, cushioned by higher revenues from Aldurazyme, Vimizim, and Palynziq.
  • Kuvan sales decreased 23% to $ 68.5 million, primarily due to generic competition.
  • Lower Naglazyme product revenues declined 31% to $83.1 million, primarily driven by the timing of orders from Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.
  • Aldurazyme product revenues increased to $20.3 million due to the timing of product fulfillment to Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY).
  • Palynziq sales increased 29% to $63.8 million primarily due to a combination of more patients in the U.S. achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy.
  • Vimizim product revenues reached $156.3 million, +10% primarily driven by the timing of orders in the Middle East and Latin America.
  • BioMarin posted an EPS loss of $(0.32), compared to earnings of $0.12, in line with the consensus estimate.
  • The Company reported a wider operating loss of $(65.9) million than $(44.84) in Q4 FY20.
  • Guidance: BioMarin expects FY22 sales of $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion, versus the consensus of $2.14 billion.
  • It forecasts an adjusted income of $350 million - $390 million.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares closed at $82.52 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of large-cap US stocks, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as Russia-Ukraine uncertainty weighs on market sentiment. US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals. Investors and governments...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Exact Sciences Clocks 16% Jump In Q4 Non-COVID-19 Revenues

Excluding COVID-19 testing revenues, which dropped 52% to $47.1 million, Exact's Q4 revenue increased 16%. Screening revenues rose 11% to $277.7 million in Q4, while precision oncology revenues were up 27% at $149 million. The firm attributed its screening revenue growth to more Cologuard rescreens, growing use of the test...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Constellium Clocks 37% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Higher Metal Prices

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 37% year-over-year to €1.71 billion, reflecting higher metal prices. Shipments increased 3% to 385 thousand metric tons. Sales by segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products €1.04 billion (+39% Y/Y), Aerospace & Transportation €321 million (+50% Y/Y), and Automotive Structures &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Europe#Latin America#Price Action#Biomarin Clocks Flat#Bmrn#Palynziq#Naglazyme#Aldurazyme#Sanofi Sa#Company
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Could Facebook Be Dead In The Water?

Since its launch nearly two decades ago, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has become a media giant like no other - stretching to every corner of the globe and counting more than half of the entire population as users. The company’s re-branding to Meta at the end of last year was supposed to be the next step in its evolution. However, a matter of months later and it has been anything but.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Yandex Shares Pop Post Q4 Results; Clocks 54% Revenue Growth

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia. Revenues from Online advertising grew...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Futures Edge Higher Alongside Global Markets, Oil; Gold Lays Flat — Is Investor Fear Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict Subsiding?

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis persists, Western powers announced sanctions on Tuesday. The geopolitical scenario seems to have been taken by the global markets in their stride. U.S. Futures Rise: The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.45% to 33,677 at press time and Nasdaq futures rose 0.7% to 4,323 and 13,960.75. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.55% 4,322.25. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed 1.07% lower at $429.57 on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy