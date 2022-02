Councillors are to vote on a proposal to designate the entire Edinburgh council area as a short-term let (STL) control zone.It would mean those letting out a residential property which is not their home on an Airbnb-style basis will have to apply for a “change of use”.The city council’s planning committee will vote on the proposal next Wednesday.If agreed, approval will need to be sought from the Scottish Government for the new powers to be implemented across Edinburgh.The proposals will not amount to a blanket ban on all STLs, instead they will mean “change of use” applications will be considered...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO