Colorado’s most famous bald eagle, the Standley Lake female known as F420, is believed to have laid an egg over the weekend. F420 and her mate, known as Dad, garnered a huge following two years ago — aided by live streaming coverage from the City of Westminster’s Standley Lake Eagle Cam — after F420 ran off Dad’s former mate and took over the nest. After some initial reluctance, Dad took up with F420 and she laid an egg last year. One eaglet hatched but was killed when the branch on which the nest was built collapsed. The eaglet could not yet fly and was killed in the fall.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 10 MINUTES AGO