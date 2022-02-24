Oppo unveils Find X5 phone series in bid to challenge Apple and Samsung

Experience an elegant design with the OPPO Find X5 Series. Featuring 3 phones—X5, X5 Pro, and X5 Lite—this series boasts a streamlined curve crafted with elegance. The bodies are polished in 14 processes over 269 minutes to capture the smoothness of a pebble. Moreover, this 5G series includes an ultra-transparent glass lens, enabling you to enjoy more authentic colors to bring memories alive. These phones record subjects at night in all their natural glory with clear and realistic imagine processing. Meanwhile, they capture clearer voices, less background noise, and more realistic soundscapes with Binaural Recording. Additionally, these phones feature a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen that continues the gentle curves and flowing lines of the phone. Finally, with a WGHD+ resolution and 100% PS color gamut coverage, these phones display more than 1 billion colors.

