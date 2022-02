Hillary Powers, lead designer and project coordinator, Barbour Spangle Design. Why selected: Powers works as lead designer and project coordinator for Barbour Spangle Design, guiding design projects and developing processes for projects. She served as the lead designer and design project manager for the $40 million renovation of Congdon Yards in High Point. In the last four years, Powers has also served on the International Interior Design Association’s Carolinas chapter board.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO