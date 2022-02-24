He’s older and still rusty; Rusty Fields. Happy Birthday, pal.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by applying to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no deal but an agreement to keep talking. Ukraine President Volodymyr...
Washington — Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will kick off the confirmation process in the Senate this week with meetings with leaders from both parties, as well as the chairman and top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, the White House said. Jackson, who President Biden announced as...
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled with how to define the reach of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a case with profound implications for the agency’s power to address a main contributor to climate change. At issue during Monday’s argument was the scope of the EPA’s authority to...
A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Florida. Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 59%...
Washington (CNN) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put Russia's deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert are part of a wider pattern of unprovoked escalation and "manufactured threats" from the Kremlin. "This is really a pattern...
MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future. His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since. And now, the...
