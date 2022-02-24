Former Raiders Assistant Coach Nick Holz Joins UNLV

A member of the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff is leaving for a new job … but he’ll still be coaching under Allegiant Stadium’s roof.

Nick Holz, who was the assistant receivers coach for the Raiders, is heading to UNLV to become their next offensive coordinator.

Holz will be under head coach Marcus Arroyo. He owns a 2-16 record in his first two seasons as head coach.

The move comes after UNLV’s former offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, left UNLV to join Arizona State.

During his decade tenure with the Raiders, Holz served as either an offensive assistant under Dennis Allen or served as an offensive quality control coach or assistant receivers coach during Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden’s tenures.

While Holz will no longer be with the Raiders organization as a coach, he will remain close, as UNLV plays home games in Allegiant Stadium, the same as the Raiders.

So while Holz leaves the Silver and Black, he won’t be leaving Las Vegas.

