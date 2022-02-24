ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Raiders Assistant Coach Nick Holz Joins UNLV

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

A member of the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff is leaving for a new job … but he’ll still be coaching under Allegiant Stadium’s roof.

Nick Holz, who was the assistant receivers coach for the Raiders, is heading to UNLV to become their next offensive coordinator.

Holz will be under head coach Marcus Arroyo. He owns a 2-16 record in his first two seasons as head coach.

The move comes after UNLV’s former offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, left UNLV to join Arizona State.

During his decade tenure with the Raiders, Holz served as either an offensive assistant under Dennis Allen or served as an offensive quality control coach or assistant receivers coach during Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden’s tenures.

While Holz will no longer be with the Raiders organization as a coach, he will remain close, as UNLV plays home games in Allegiant Stadium, the same as the Raiders.

So while Holz leaves the Silver and Black, he won’t be leaving Las Vegas.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RaiderMaven

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Raiders at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--People are hungry for information on their beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and I am here with a smorgasbord of food. Let's dig right into the latest on your beloved Silver and Black. I am here at the NFL Combine and before things get crazy busy, I have been able...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Zion Johnson, Boston College

It's not often that you'd find a prospect that had a zero-star rating coming out of high school be predicted to go in the top two rounds of the NFL Draft. For Boston College guard Zion Johnson, that could very well be the case, as he appears to be one of the best guard prospects in the 2022 class.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Rice, Lott Also Starred for the Raiders

Wide Receiver Jerry Rice and defensive back Ronnie Lott, both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played key roles in helping the San Francisco 49ers dominate the NFL in the 1980s when they won four Super Bowls. However, both also starred for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders late in...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC Trojans

USC Trojan Isaac Taylor-Stuart is one of the fastest prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, and with his athleticism, he can bring speed to a Las Vegas Raiders team in need of adding quickness in the secondary. The former Trojan didn't live up to the expectations of what USC was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a contract, according to a tweet from his agency, SportsTrust Advisors on Sunday. Billings, a four-year pro out of Baylor, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started every game at defensive tackle for the Bengals in his second season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Will Compete in Hall of Fame Preseason Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game that is set take place on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Canton, Ohio. The game will take place two days before former Raider stars...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: John Ridgeway III, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorback John Ridgeway III transferred from an FCS program to show everyone he has the essential size and skills to play nose tackle in the NFL. Listed at 6-6 and 320 pounds, Ridgeway went through a gauntlet of FBS programs and demonstrated he can play at the next level.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Could Cornerback Malcolm Butler Make a Comeback as a Raider?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a dire need of an improved secondary. With Casey Hayward hitting free agency and former first-round draft pick Damon Arnette cut by the Raiders last season, a veteran presence in the secondary needed by the Silver and Black. One possibility is cornerback Malcolm Butler,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Arroyo
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Justyn Ross, Clemson

It seemed like Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had sky-high potential when he broke out as a freshman. Ross was a leading producer for a team that won a national title, finishing with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Ross averaged over 20 yards per catch that season,...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal has the skills to be a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but after having a setback his junior year, his draft stock pushed him outside the early round. Leal’s production at College Station had been promising since the start, but both his run defense...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy