Avalanche Review Game 51: Landeskog Doesn’t Think About Detroit At All

DENVER - The Avalanche spotted the Jets a 3-0 lead Friday. Generous, but not enough. Gabriel Landeskog had his second hat trick against Winnipeg this season and Andre Burakovsky’s goal to end a 17-game drought was the go-ahead tally in Colorado’s 6-3 victory at Ball Arena. “It feels...
Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined a hefty amount after he didn’t take part in All-Star media sessions. Butler will be down $25K due to that and for not complying with the league after not taking part in the sessions. “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been...
If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North. That changed in 2021, though. Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game. The...
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are signing Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract. He has played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Salpointe Catholic High School are headed to Phoenix Monday night for the 4A State Championship. First up is the girls team, competing with Flagstaff High School at 6 p.m. in the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.
