Emergency repairs to the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning Interstate 83 at Exit 16 in York Township, York County, are complete. Southbound Route 74 is now open to traffic at the bridge, as is the Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74. Lane restrictions in place on I-83 during the repairs have been lifted, a press release sent out Sunday evening said.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO