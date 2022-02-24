ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning new Apple Al Maryah Island to open on Friday, February 25

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new Abu Dhabi store opens on Friday. Apple Al Maryah Island is an incredible new retail location set atop a stunning water feature. It will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions. Apple has announced that its stunning new Al Maryah Island store will open this...

9to5Mac

Photos of spectacular Al Maryah Island Apple Store; unique Creativity Within sessions

Apple has shared photos of its spectacular new Al Maryah Island Apple Store, ahead of tomorrow’s opening. It follows the recent opening of the Yas Mall store. The latest Abu Dhabi store has a dramatic water feature, blurs the boundary between interior and exterior, has a golden carbon fiber roof, and offers panoramic views of the skyline …
