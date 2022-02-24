ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This and That

By Maria Lichty
twopeasandtheirpod.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday, we share what we are loving, what we have been up to, what we’ve been cooking, and SO much more! We hope you enjoy this week’s edition of This and That! Happy Thursday!. HIS. The boys are sad football season is over so we went...

www.twopeasandtheirpod.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Lion#Doughnut
M. Brown

I’m not a perfect wife, and I never will be

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I can be an awful partner. I can be atrociously lacking in my relationship skills at times.
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
NBC News

15 Easter egg hunt ideas for an Instagram-worthy holiday

Perhaps you think eggs come from chickens. For 364 days of the year, you’d be right. But on Easter, the eggs originate from … bunnies. While this might appear to be in defiance of science and rational thinking, it does date back to 17th century German folklore, which gave us the Osterhase. The Easter rabbit laid eggs and delivered eggs to children on Easter, to symbolize fertility and renewal. And this has morphed into the modern Easter egg hunt, in which the bunny brings loads of dyed eggs, chocolate eggs or plastic eggs filled with treats and lays them for children to find (and naturally, devour).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

How to Make—and Fill—a Raised Garden Bed

If the conditions in your yard are less than ideal—hard, rocky clay soil; uneven terrain—raised beds are the ultimate work-around. These elevated mounds of earth, often contained by a rectangular frame, offer total flexibility: You can plot them wherever you want, fill them with your ideal blend of soil, and plant them more densely than a regular garden, which means fewer weeds. Plus, they warm up quickly in spring, so you can start growing earlier than if you were digging in the still-frozen earth. While the beds can initially be more expensive to set up and fill, they pay you back with productivity. Take this vegetable garden, above, for example; in Northern California, the Pine House Edible Garden landscape-design firm, in collaboration with Homestead Design Collective, filled two-foot-tall Cortensteel raised beds with a mix of produce and ornamentals. Plants with similar water requirements are grouped together. To recreate the look, see our step-by-step tutorial, below.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Organizer That Practically Doubled My Freezer Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My method of freezer organization has always been “just make it fit.” Most of the time, I throw the frozen foods in and arrange them barely well enough for the door to close. My rental apartment came with an old top-freezer refrigerator that can hold a decent amount of items, but it gets cluttered quickly if things aren’t stacked properly. There’s also an ice maker on one side that further cuts down on available space. But YouCopia has consistently surprised me by providing exceptional tools for organizing spots I hadn’t considered before (a lazy Susan for the fridge, a spice rack that’s its own cabinet), so I decided to give their FreezeUp Freezer Rack a try. Within minutes of opening it, my mess of bags and boxes became a wonderfully organized display.
HOME & GARDEN
Countrymom

My Great Grandfather Vanished

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I was in my early teens when I learned about my great-grandfather’s disappearance. I’ve always been a researcher so I was fascinated by the tale and wanted to know what happened to him. I sought to learn as much as I could from relatives and go from there. There was no Internet in that day so I was on my own as far as heavy research went.
thespruce.com

How to Fold Blankets

There's nothing like a nice, thick blanket to help you feel warm and cozy on a cold winter's night. That fuzzy texture and softness is the ultimate definition of comfort, only followed by grabbing a big mug of hot chocolate and sitting by a roaring fire. However, as wonderful as that is, blankets can be bulky, and if you own a large collection of them, storing them may be a challenge. Follow our tips and tricks for space-saving ways to fold blankets, and storing them might just become that much more manageable.
LIFESTYLE
KLST/KSAN

Cody O’Connor walks for hope

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From New York to Los Angeles, Cody O’Connor is walking across the country. “At the end of my battle I was told I would never walk again in my life among many other things. So were on the walk for hope, walking from Times Square all the way to the Santa […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Independent

More fish in a fish cake

In my eternal search for the perfect fish cake, I find the best way to get the results I crave is to create my own recipe that has all the right elements (in my opinion). My ideal cake is packed with ...
RECIPES
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
Mashed

Why Spiders In Grocery Store Produce Might Actually Be A Good Thing

Buying produce at the grocery store has plenty of downfalls. Those shiny apples sitting out have been picked up and looked over by who knows how many other shoppers. Frankly, the produce sitting out might not even be fresh — we've all gotten home with some fruit or veggies, only to discover that they're already spoiled.
RECIPES
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy