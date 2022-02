Chris Bianco, legendary Phoenix-area chef and founder of the famous Pizzeria Bianco, is finally opening his namesake original in Los Angeles after years of false starts. In November 2019, Bianco hinted at bringing the pizzeria to Row DTLA before the pandemic and other complications stymied that project; that was the latest in a series of teases that he would do some rendition of his famous Phoenix restaurant here in LA. Now, Bianco confirms with Eater that he’ll be taking over the former Paramount Coffee Project space in Downtown and installing a full-on version of Pizzeria Bianco there. The oven’s been ordered, the construction will commence shortly, and the ink is now dry on the deal, he says, with an estimated opening in May 2022.

