In a tweet earlier today, the Duke University Press Workers Union announced that, with a final count of the three outstanding votes, it has now won its election to unionize. "We are excited to finally have all the votes counted and to have the support of a majority of the workers at Duke University Press! We're looking forward to starting negotiations with Duke University to make Duke University Press the best publisher it can be," a representative from the union said in a statement to the INDY, noting that the university had intent to appeal the results and push for a second election.

DURHAM, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO