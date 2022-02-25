MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This Weekend

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bundle up for another dangerously cold overnight.

Snow totals from the storm system that rolled across the Twin Cities and the south metro Thursday were mostly just short of 2 inches, while the southeastern corner of the state saw totals closer to 3 inches.

Much of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees.

Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise into the mid-30s Saturday, although winds will make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Sunday will be slightly colder but will have less wind. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine.

Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather.

Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.