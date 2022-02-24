How Huck Cycles CEO intends to grow his Cornelius-based electric moped startup

Many founders and CEOs place a significant focus on the valuation offered by the acquirer. Legal terms can be equally important and sometimes more important than the valuation. The “Best Buyer” may not really be the Best Buyer at all and may not even participate in the sale process. It is critical to think broadly about the different types of buyers and tailor the company's story to each group. To maximize your chances of getting the best deal for your company, remember to customize your synergy model for each buyer.

