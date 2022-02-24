ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How Huck Cycles CEO intends to grow his Cornelius-based electric moped startup

By Caroline Hudson
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local veteran has transitioned his passion for mopeds into a full-fledged, growing business. Brett McCoy, founder and CEO of Cornelius-based...

www.bizjournals.com

HackerNoon

6 Surprises Founders and CEOs Find Out After Selling Their Startup

Many founders and CEOs place a significant focus on the valuation offered by the acquirer. Legal terms can be equally important and sometimes more important than the valuation. The “Best Buyer” may not really be the Best Buyer at all and may not even participate in the sale process. It is critical to think broadly about the different types of buyers and tailor the company's story to each group. To maximize your chances of getting the best deal for your company, remember to customize your synergy model for each buyer.
ECONOMY
Brian Fitzgerald

Los Angeles-Based Startup Profi Infused With a Fresh $6M

Profi’s holistic platform helps professional service providers scale and grow their businesses so they can help more people. Los Angeles-based startup Profi has just been seeded with a fresh round of funding. Totaling $6 million, the funds will be used to help the company grow its team and scale its innovative software platform for coaches, trainers, consultants, therapists and other professional service providers (aka “profis”). The company also announced the launch of its corporate solution: Profi Team. The solution supports teams of profis working together in both small businesses and larger organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte-area startup uses AI to negotiate contracts for Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart

A Charlotte-area startup is changing the way large companies handle negotiations. Pactum uses artificial intelligence to negotiate contracts for companies with at least $5 billion in annual revenue. It can negotiate terms, such as payments, contract lengths and liabilities. The startup communicates with vendors via a chat interface. Its system can also pull from historical data to better negotiate a deal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Business
Charlotte Business Journal

Bank of America maintains record streak with patents granted in 2021

Bank of America Corp. continues to break records in innovation — logging a more than 15% year-over-year increase in patents granted. Charlotte-based BofA (NYSE: BAC) was granted 512 patents in 2021, compared to 444 in 2020. Growth in multiple patent categories drove those results, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics and payments. Other important topics overall are mobile/consumer banking (18% of total patents granted), information security (17%) and programming (16%).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CEO to retire from Pittsburgh startup business accelerator

Rich Lunak, CEO of North Shore-based Innovation Works, is retiring at the end of the year after a 17-year tenure marked by what the organization calculates as helping create or retain about 20,000 jobs. The small business startup accelerator, which receives funding from grants and state and federal agencies, is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thefastmode.com

Jio Platforms to Invest $200M in AI-base Mobile Startup Glance

Glance, a leading AI-driven lock-screen platform, announced this week that it has agreed to raise US$200 million from Jio Platforms in its Series D round of funding. The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. The company is aiming to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and will use the funds raised to expand globally. In addition to Jio Platforms, Glance is also backed by technology giant Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Voltron Data grabs $110M to build startup based on Apache Arrow project

Voltron Data co-founder and CEO Josh Patterson said that at its heart, the startup is a standards company that aims to spread the word on the power of data and analytics standardization via Apache Arrow. “Our goal is to take the existing data analytics ecosystem and improve it based on...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

2022 Startups to Watch: Startup that relocated to St. Louis plans to expand manufacturing of its plant-based hair extensions

St. Louis Inno is publishing profiles of its 2022 Startups to Watch this week. See the entire list of honorees below. What it does: Founded in 2019, Rebundle manufactures and sells plant-based braided hair extensions it says are more environmentally conscious and skin-friendly than traditional hair extensions. It launched its first product, made with naturally extracted banana fiber, in early 2021. The company sells its products through a direct-to-consumer model.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Seattle Times

Electric airplane CEO ousted ahead of 1st flight

Omer Bar-Yohay, co-founder and CEO of electric aircraft company Eviation, abruptly left the company Monday just weeks ahead of the planned first flight of its airplane. In a message posted on LinkedIn, Bar-Yohay cited “a long-standing disagreement with the company’s main shareholder,” which is the Singapore-based Clermont Group, owned by New Zealand-born billionaire Richard Chandler.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Charlotte Business Journal

Locally based Task Force X Capital adds to leadership team as it hones investment strategy

Locally based Task Force X Capital has added a venture partner and four advisers to the team — a next step in the firm's long-term growth plan. Brent Blake is TFX Capital's second venture partner, a role that requires more committed time to help assess new deals and complex reinvestments and work with founders. He joins Matt Abrams. Blake is the founder of Valariti, an investment consulting firm in the Triangle. He also spent more than seven years as a valuation director at Venture Back Office, according to a social-media page. VBO was acquired by TMF Group last April.
ECONOMY
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

